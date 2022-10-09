Ref explains controversial Tom Brady roughing the passer call that helped Buccaneers survive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Sunday’s contest as double digit favorites against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. For three quarters, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were in complete control of the game. They led 21-0 and probably should have led by more.

However, Atlanta scored twice and converted a two p0int conversion with over four minutes left, cutting the Buccaneers lead to 21-15. On the ensuing Bucs possession, Brady was sacked on third down by Grady Jarrett. Referee Jerome Boger threw a roughing the passer flag on the play, giving the Bucs a first down.

Tampa Bay was able to run out the clock shortly thereafter. Not many people watching that play thought that was a penalty. Even Tom Brady hinted as much at that notion after the game. Jerome Boger, the official who threw the flag, addressed the controversy afterward.

“unnecessarily threw him to the ground”??? it is called a tackle pic.twitter.com/0j173qJ4Af — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 9, 2022

Boger said that what he had was a defender unnecessarily throwing Brady to the ground. Considering how Jarrett was coming at an outside angle, the way he took Brady down was likely the only way he could have sacked him. The Falcons sideline was visibly and understandably livid.

In the win, Brady and the Buccaneers offense began looking more like itself. Tom Brady had a second consecutive big week passing. He finished 35-for-52 for 351 yards and a touchdown. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette had a huge game. He posted 142 total yards and scored two touchdowns. Chris Godwin caught all six of his targets for 61 yards. But Tampa Bay likely should have won this game going away.

Needless to say, Brady and the Bucs are going to take the win and look forward to the Steelers next week.