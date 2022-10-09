Tom Brady reacts to controversial roughing the passer call on Grady Jarrett that saved win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. However, it did not come without controversy. As Tom Brady and the Bucs attempted to run the clock out, Brady was sacked on a third down by Grady Jarrett. However, a flag was thrown for roughing the passer.

The Falcons sideline was livid as it appeared to a straight forward sack. The penalty gave the Buccaneers a first down, all but ending the game. Otherwise, the Falcons would have got the ball back with just over two minutes left trailing by six.

After the game, Brady was asked about the phantom penalty call that’s sure to be a topic of discussion Monday.

Tom Brady on the roughing the passer penalty after a sack by Grady Jarrett that preserved the win. “I don’t throw flags.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 9, 2022

“I don’t throw flags,” Brady said.

The Buccaneers very well might have dodged a massive bullet with the call. The Falcons were dominated for much of the game. The Buccaneers led 21-0 entering the fourth quarter. Suddenly, the offense appeared to take their foot off the gas. Meanwhile, the Falcons found some rhythm on offense.

Avery Williams scored from eight yards out on the ground, cutting the deficit to 21-7. Later in the quarter, Marcus Mariota found Olamide Zaccheaus for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Atlanta went for two and got it, putting Brady and the Bucs fans on edge.

Tom Brady then led a drive that would run out the clock. A big part of that was the roughing the passer call. Brady finished the game 35-for-52 for 351 yards and a touchdown. Leonard Fournette was the star of the game. He had 142 total yards and two touchdowns.