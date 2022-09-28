Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles’ important message as Hurricane Ian bears down on Tampa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles shared a brutally honest message amid the destruction of Hurricane Ian in Florida, per the Buccaneers Twitter account.

“The biggest challenge,” Bowles said, “is just keeping their families safe. You know, everybody’s loved ones are safe, that’s number one. The houses and all the monetary things you don’t really worry about. So if the family is safe you can kind of concentrate on football. It’s a little bit out of their element.”

Hurricane Ian continues to bear down on Florida. Florida-based teams have certainly had more than sports to worry about. But Todd Bowles believes players will be able to move forward as long as their loved ones are safe.

“You gotta try to focus in on the meetings, get their attention back,” Bowles said. “We can’t control the outside forces. Our thoughts are with the city of Tampa right now. But where we have to play, hopefully it is Tampa and everything is fine. That means we’re not damaged too much. But if we have to go play elsewhere, you know we just have to focus and lock in. Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We gotta be ready to play.”

Coaching a football team while a hurricane is storming through your home city is quite the challenge. But Todd Bowles is aiming to keep his players locked in and focused amid Hurricane Ian’s impact. The Buccaneers would love to play in Tampa, but there is a realistic chance they will have to call a new city home for a little while.