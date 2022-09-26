Dolphins lend Buccaneers an assist ahead of Chiefs clash with Hurricane Ian approaching

With Hurricane Ian approaching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an important decision ahead of their clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to the Miami Dolphins, the Buccaneers will be practicing in Miami-Dade County in preparation for their Week 4 contest.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the details.

With Hurricane Ian looming, the Buccaneers are evacuating Tampa on Tuesday afternoon and will spend the week practicing at the Dolphins’ training facility. The NFL will continue to monitor whether the Bucs and Chiefs can play in Tampa on Sunday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

The Buccaneers are set to leave the Tampa Bay are on Tuesday with Hurricane Ian approaching. The team will then spend the week practicing at the Dolphins training facility, Baptist Health Training Complex, as they prepare for the Sunday night clash against the Chiefs.

With the Dolphins in Cincinnati for a quick Thursday turnaround against the Bengals, the facility in Miami is available for use. As Schefter notes, the league will continue to monitor whether or not the Buccaneers-Chiefs game can be played.

Multiple Bay areas have begun evacuations with Hurricane Ian strengthening as it moves towards the coast of Cuba. The intensity forecast shows that Ian should become a major hurricane before it reaches western Cuba early on Tuesday.

As of now, forecasters are expecting the state of Florida to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions likely on Wednesday.

It’s possible that Tampa Bay could get a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. It’s definitely a major twist to the Buccaneers’ plans ahead of a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs.

However, the Dolphins are undoubtedly making the preparation process go a lot more smoothly for the franchise as they enter uncertain times.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents of the state of Florida as the storm approaches.