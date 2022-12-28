By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be at the top of the NFC South, but they have yet to secure their playoff spot after a rather up-and-down season. At 7-8 on the year, the final two games will be crucial for the Bucs in their bid to make the postseason.

Brady knows that very well, and he made sure to remind the Buccaneers of that with a strong motivational message.

“2 more. Let’s bring it home,” Brady wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of him and his teammates from their Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

The Buccaneers can make the playoffs if they beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 17. A win at home on Sunday would give them the NFC South title, thereby earning them the no. 4 seed in the conference.

However, it gets trickier should they lose to the Panthers. Carolina would tie them at 7-9, and Steve Wilk’s men have the tiebreaker advantage after they beat Tampa Bay 21-3 in their Week 7 meeting. In that scenario, not only do the Bucs need to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18, but the Panthers must also lose or tie their game against the New Orleans Saints.

With that said, the pressure is on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to deliver come Week 17. They can’t afford to let another team control their destiny, though that is easier said than done considering what the team has been through this 2022.

If there is one thing going for the Buccaneers, it’s the fact that no one can count out Brady when it comes to big games.