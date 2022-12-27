By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Teams such as the 49ers, Vikings, Cowboys, and Eagles have already clinched NFC postseason spots. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants are hanging around looking to sneak into the playoffs. And they both will have a chance of clinching postseason berths in Week 17, per Adam Schefter.

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17: pic.twitter.com/xiz9T1NUBF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2022

The Giants will clinch a postseason berth if they win their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. But there are a number of other ways they can still clinch even if they lose or tie on Sunday. If Washington, Green Bay, and Detroit all lose, the Giants will book their ticket to the postseason. The list that Schefter shared displays 7 different ways New York can earn their playoff ticket.

The Buccaneers will need to defeat the Carolina Panthers to clinch the NFC South. Despite entering Week 17 with a sub .500 record, Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are still in a strong position to reach the playoffs.

Tom Brady is aiming to lead Tampa Bay to a deep playoff run. The QB is facing retirement rumors as the season winds down. However, Brady recently addressed the rumors in blunt fashion.

“I really don’t,” Brady responded when asked about whether or not he contemplates retirement.

Meanwhile, the Giants are looking to rebound following their devastating Week 16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFC postseason picture is certainly not short on drama. It will be intriguing to see if the Buccaneers and Giants can clinch a playoff appearance in Week 17.