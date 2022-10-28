Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a freefall. They failed to get back to their winning ways after losing to the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night at home, 27-22, thus putting Tampa Bay two games under .500. This is the first time ever in the NFL career of Brady that his team has gotten below that winning threshold.

Tom Brady is two games under .500 for the first time in his 23-year NFL career. pic.twitter.com/2GauVCXONk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2022

Tom Brady’s career will always be defined by success. His time with the New England Patriots was legendary, as he won six Super Bowl rings with the team during the prime years of his football career. Then he won another in his first season with the Buccaneers.

This season is turning out to be a completely different story for Tom Brady, though, on and off the field. The Buccaneers are having trouble winning games and they might not even win the NFC South division title which they are heavily favored to top when odds came out prior to the 2022 NFL season. Off the field, Brady is reportedly having trouble keeping his marriage from falling apart.

Brady did what he can in the loss to the Ravens, passing for 325 yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions on 26-of-44 completions. He was sacked three times for a loss of 20 yards, but overall, his solid play kept the Buccaneers competitive from start to finish. That said, the Buccaneers went just 4-of-13 on third downs, which hurt them a lot.

The Buccaneers will now take a long rest as they prepare for their assignment in Week 9 against the Los Angles rams at home.