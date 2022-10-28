The longer Tom Brady plays in the NFL, the bigger his chances of setting new NFL records — good or bad. On Thursday, it’s more of the bad, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has just set a new NFL career record for most sacks taken by a QB in history.

Tom Brady has surpassed Ben Roethlisberger as the most-sacked QB in NFL history (555), per @WerderEdESPN pic.twitter.com/MA2c46Kxfu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Tom Brady got the record with just under a minute remaining before halftime. Baltimore Ravens veteran pass rusher Justin Houston had the honor of sending Tom Brady to the ground to break the quarterback’s tie with former Pittsburgh Steelers gunslinger Ben Roethlisberger. Houston actually had the first two sacks of the contest, so he was responsible for both sacks that tied Brady with Roethlisberger and the one that set a new NFL record.

If anything, Tom Brady can take consolation from the fact that Houston is also one of the NFL’s all-time greats when it comes to getting into the backfield and taking quarterbacks down. Houston walked into Thursday’s game with 106 career sacks — top 50 in all-time.

Brady entered Week 8 with 553 career sacks absorbed. Roethlisberger finished his own illustrious NFL career with 554 career sacks, so Tom Brady was just two sacks away from displacing Big Ben atop the list.

The Buccaneers’ offensive line has been criticized a lot this season but in terms of pass protection, it has actually done a decent job overall, even ranking second in the league in offensive quarterback sack rate after Week 7.

After this date with the Ravens, the Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams, where Tom Brady will face another pass-rushing monster in Aaron Donald.