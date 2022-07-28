If you are an NFL defensive coordinator not working for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, here’s your chance to look away because what you are about to see is probably the equivalent of Zeus passing the football to Beowulf. How do you even stop that? Okay, this is really jusssst about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hooking up with fellow future football Hall of Famer and shiny new Bucs downfield weapon Julio Jones. Enjoy!

Oh look… there’s Tom Brady throwing to another future Hall of Famer in Tampa bay.. they lose Gronk they bring in Kyle Rudolph & FUCKING Julio Jones… Is Tampa abaht to win this thing and then Tom sails off into the sunset to make 375 million with TV? WE SHALLLLL SEEE pic.twitter.com/WDEaFG03H2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 28, 2022

There was a time when it would be unfair to even imagine Tom Brady and Julio Jones being on the same team, but times change and players’ values shift, resulting in this type of convergence of careers. That is, of course, not to say that Brady and Jones are both washed up because they clearly can still play elite football. However, Jones will have to start getting used to a situation where he is no longer either the top or second option in the passing attack. In front of him in the Buccaneers’ pecking order in the receiving corps are Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Jones also has to compete with Russell Gage as the third mouth to feed by Tom Brady, who is returning for at least one more season as the Buccaneers’ quarterback.

Julio Jones, who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million with the Buccaneers this week, after a forgettable stint in 2021 with the Tennessee Titans will be looking for a revival with the Buccaneers. He knows he’s still got it, and he might have just landed in one of the most ideal situations he could have asked for, given the Buccaneers’ pass-heavy offense that ranked no. 1 a season ago with a 66.46 pass play percentage.

In his only season with the Titans in 2021, Jones played just 10 games and posted a career-low 434 receiving yards and just a touchdown catch on 31 receptions and 48 targets. Going from Ryan Tannehill to Tom Brady and with a presumably healthier frame could give Jones’ career a huge shot in the arm.