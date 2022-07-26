Julio Jones shockingly signs on with Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver room just received a huge boost. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that free agent wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Buccaneers.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones. More on ESPN’s NFL Live. pic.twitter.com/IZQ4rMuEUo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer, is now joining forces with Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer, on the Buccaneers.

It almost doesn’t seem real. No contract terms have been reported yet. Jones, 33, drew interest from the Green Bay Packers as well, though Schefter reported that it was Brady’s Buccaneers who were “the most aggressive.”

Brady now adds one of the league’s very best receivers, one who tallied no less than 1300 yards every year from 2014 to 2019, to a group that already includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

From Julio Jones’ perspective, the Buccaneers represent arguably the best chance to win a Super Bowl in his career, outside of the Atlanta Falcons team that had the New England Patriots on the brink of a title back in 2017.

It was Brady who denied Jones that Super Bowl. Now, the two will team up in what could be the veteran signal-caller’s last hurrah.

Jones played for the Tennessee Titans this past season, tallying 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown in 10 games played. The All-Pro wideout dealt with a nagging hamstring injury in 2021, causing him to be placed on the Injured Reserve in November. He was released by the team in March.

Now, healthy, Julio Jones will be a part of what figures to be one of the best passing attacks in the NFL once again. Somewhere, Tom Brady is smiling.