Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Evans had an incredible performance in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, but it could have been even better if it weren't for a wide-open drop in the endzone. The Buccaneers cruised to victory and Evans (6-143-1) got his touchdown anyway, but his explanation for why he missed the easy touchdown catch was hilariously honest, via Rick Stroud.

Mike Evans came back with a TD after dropping a pass in the end zone. On the drop he said he got a little cocky thinking about which fan he was going to give the ball to. pic.twitter.com/xBsxdiiMoP — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 13, 2023

“They schemed me up a great one,” Evans said. “I was wide open and I dropped it. Maybe got a little cocky, thinking about what fan I wanted to give the ball to. You can't do that.”

Mike Evans with another big day for the Buccaneers

Whether Evans was showing off some dry humor or just being completely honest is hard to tell, but it's quite the reason to miss a touchdown pass. Evans more than made up for his mistake later on, and all is well in Tampa Bay after getting a win against the Titans.

After a temporary slide in the standings, the Buccaneers have pulled back to 4-5 and are now within one game of the New Orleans Saints for the lead in the NFC South division. Mike Evans and the Buccaneers have a tall task ahead in Week 11, as they'll travel to San Francisco to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

You have to give Mike Evans some props for thinking about his home fans, as this may be his last year in Tampa Bay. Evans and management have failed to agree on a contract extension to this point, and Evans is set to enter free agency this offseason if nothing can get done.

With 737 yards in 9 games, Evans looks like he'll once again crush the 1,000 receiving yards mark for an incredible 10th straight season.