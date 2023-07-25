Jayce Griffin, the grandson of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin, tragically died over the weekend.

Jayce, the son of Jasmine Riggs and Adrian’s son, Alan, was found unresponsive in a home in Urbana, Illinois and pronounced dead on Saturday, according to Adam Rife of CBS 58. The Bucks coach released a statement on the death of his two-and-a-half-year-old grandson.

“My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time,” Griffin said in a statement issued by the Bucks, via CBS 58.

Riggs said that doctors had found fluid in her son's lungs and that he had a respiratory infection prior to his death, though it did not appear to be a serious illness. “I took him to the convenient care. He was running around, they said he was fine, was all happy and healthy. The next day I took him to day care,” she said, via CBS 58.

Duane Northrup, the Champaign County Coroner, said that there was no foul play in Jayce Griffin's death.

“At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results,” Northrup said in a statement, according to Marley Capper of WCIA.com. “Additional information will not be released until completion of this investigation.”

As Adrian Griffin embarks on his first season as a head coach in the NBA, he will surely be keeping the memory of his late grandson with him.