Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard recently discussed his dream musical collaboration with J. Cole and two other icons.

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard a.k.a. rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A. has been dreaming of a musical collaboration with J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick.

Damian Lillard shared his thoughts on the “Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles” podcast on Thursday.

We had to ask about the music right?? Same Dolla aka @Dame_Lillard talks about some of the lyricists he wants to collab with on his music and they are some of the Hip Hop Titans!! Y’all think we will see any, if not all of these happen at some point?? Ep is live now! Tap in!!… pic.twitter.com/Z5CErRr8zw — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) November 23, 2023

“I gotta get a J. Cole feature. I've been on Cole since '08, '09. I was telling my college roommates about J. Cole,” Damian Lillard said.

“So like, and this before, this is ‘The Warmup.' This is – you know what I'm saying? Before ‘Friday Night Lights,' before all that, like before he, this is when he was barely featured on the blueprint,” Lillard continued.

“I gotta get the Cole feature and I gotta get a Drake joint, too…and I gotta get Kendrick at some point, too,” the Bucks point guard said.

A Damian Lillard, J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick collaboration will set the airwaves on fire. That might eventually become Lillard's most successful musical endeavor to date. Will he make it happen? Hopefully, he will.

Damian Lillard's fascination for J. Cole isn't new. He singled out the 17-time Grammy Award nominee as his favorite rapper when he took over the Portland Trail Blazers Twitter (now X) account four years ago.

If there's one baller who can rap with J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrik, it's Dame D.O.L.L.A. Former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Lance Stephenson said Damian Lillard was the best rapper in the NBA six years ago.

“I ain't gonna lie, I like Damian Lillard. I actually got that song with him and Lil Wayne on my playlist,” Lance Stephenson said in 2017.

It looks like the the Bucks' Damian Lillard has bigger things in store for his rapping career. Stay tuned.