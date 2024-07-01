The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million minimum contract with Delon Wright, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright, 32, was a player the Bucks pursued ahead of the trade deadline when he was still a member of the Washington Wizards. Ultimately, the team settled on a trade for Patrick Beverley, who was with the Philadelphia 76ers at the time, due to his smaller contract. The Wizards were seeking future second-round draft assets for Wright, who was on an expiring $8.2 million contract.

After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran point guard at the trade deadline, the Wizards ended up buying Wright out of his contract, paving the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. There, Wright played in 14 games and averaged 5.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 36.7 percent from three-point range.

The Bucks will become the ninth different organization that Wright has played for since being drafted 20th overall in 2015. Although he may not be the most athletic or explosive guard in the league, Wright has always provided stability and leadership wherever he has been. With the Bucks, the well-traveled guard will be a reliable option for head coach Doc Rivers behind All-Star Damian Lillard on the team's depth chart.

A decision to sign Wright to a one-year contract likely signals that the Bucks will not be retaining Beverley, who is also a free agent this offseason. Beverley earned himself a four-game suspension after Milwaukee was eliminated from postseason contention after forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and for his inappropriate interaction with a reporter during his postgame media availability.

Despite his defensive contributions, Beverley's antics and upcoming suspension have seemed to result in the Bucks looking elsewhere for production.

Throughout the entirety of his career, Wright has always been a steady contributor in the backcourt. In a total of 508 games with nine different organizations, Wright has averaged 7.0 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game. There is never a lot of talk centered around Wright and his play, yet the veteran always seems to find himself making an impact on his team's chances of winning.

The Bucks are hopeful that Wright will be able to provide some much-needed depth in the backcourt alongside Lillard as they look to work their way back up to title-contention status.