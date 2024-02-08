Who are the best players available on the buyout market?

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone. While big names were not necessarily on the move, there were plenty of fireworks involving key secondary talents such as PJ Washington, Daniel Gafford, Gordon Hayward, and Bojan Bogdanovic. Now, all 30 teams across the NBA turn their attention to the buyout market and players such as Kyle Lowry, PJ Tucker, and Spencer Dinwiddie, who may very well become available.

However, there are new rules and sanctions pertaining to the buyout market, specifically involving teams that exceed the first tax apron. This season, teams above the tax apron are not eligible to sign any players whose previous salary exceeded the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception of $12.4 million, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks. That means the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks will be ineligible to pursue bigger contract players, such as Lowry, who could be bought out of their contract.

With the trade deadline passing, several notable veterans remain in their current situations. Here is a quick look at the best buyout candidates who could find themselves waived by their current team in the near future.

Kyle Lowry – Charlotte Hornets

2023-24 stats: 37 games (MIA), 8.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3P%

Ever since he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from the Miami Heat in the deal involving Terry Rozier, Kyle Lowry has been listed as the best pending buyout candidate. A former six-time All-Star and NBA champion, Lowry brings experience and leadership to any potential team if bought out by the Hornets. In a backup role, the 37-year-old would be the perfect addition for any team contending for a championship. Should he be bought out, the Philadelphia 76ers are a prime landing spot for Lowry.

PJ Tucker – Los Angeles Clippers

2023-24 stats: 15 games (PHI/LAC), 1.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3P%

It has become clear that PJ Tucker has no desire to remain with the Los Angeles Clippers. Tucker told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly recently that he wanted to be dealt before the trade deadline and wants to play for a contending team. After remaining with the Clippers, Tucker is now prime buyout candidate. However, Turner Sports' Chris Haynes reports that Tucker will remain in Los Angeles through the end of the season.

Spencer Dinwiddie – Brooklyn Nets

2023-24 stats: 48 games (BKN), 12.6 points, 6.0 assists, 39.1 FG%, 32.0 3P%

The Brooklyn Nets traded Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Now, Dinwiddie appears to be on his way to the buyout market, as the Raptors are expected to waive the veteran guard to save $1.5 million on an upcoming contract bonus, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Dinwiddie is an immediate source of scoring that hits the open market for any team looking for experienced backcourt depth. Keep an eye on the Los Angeles Lakers as a team that pursues Dinwiddie.

Danilo Gallinari – Detroit Pistons

2023-24 stats: 32 games (WAS/DET), 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 45.1 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Danilo Gallinari has always been a well-respected frontcourt player across the league. Between his three-point shooting and abilities to stretch the court as a small-ball center at times, Gallinari would be the ideal addition for a playoff team that is looking to improve their perimeter shooting. Whether or not the Detroit Pistons look to make Gallinari a buyout candidate remains to be seen, as there are other candidates for them to waive before him.

Joe Harris – Detroit Pistons/Free Agent

2023-24 stats: 16 games (DET), 2.4 points, 0.8 rebounds, 35.9 FG%, 33.3 3P%

After failing to find a trade partner for the veteran sharpshooter, the Pistons decided to waive Joe Harris. This was a move made by Detroit shortly after they traded Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks. Although he has not played much, Harris led the league in three-point shooting percentage during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons with the Brooklyn Nets. Harris could present value to any team looking to rent a shooter on their bench.

Danuel House Jr. – Detroit Pistons/Free Agent

2023-24 stats: 34 games (PHI), 4.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 44.8 FG%, 30.0 3P%

Upon his arrival to Detroit in a salary-dump move by the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pistons decided to waive Danuel House Jr., according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. House has always been known for being a viable scoring option on the perimeter, shooting just below 36 percent from deep for his career. He should receive interest in the buyout market.

Marcus Morris Sr. – San Antonio Spurs

2023-24 stats: 37 games (PHI), 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 43.9 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Marcus Morris Sr. has always been a very serviceable forward over the course of his career. Known for his scoring abilities, Morris can provide immediate upide and toughness in either forward position for any team he potentially ends up with. After being traded to the San Antonio Spurs, Morris will be bought out of his contract and be available on the open market.

Otto Porter Jr. – Utah Jazz

2023-24 stats: 15 games (TOR), 2.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3P%

The Toronto Raptors sent Otto Porter Jr. to the Utah Jazz in a package for Kelly Olynyk early on Thursday. Porter, who is in the final year of his contract, doesn't seem to fit in with the direction the Jazz are going. Maybe they will keep him around through the end of the season as a veteran presence for their young roster, but Porter will have several suitors if he is bought out.

Andre Drummond – Chicago Bulls

2023-24 stats: 51 games (CHI), 7.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 55.2 FG%

Andre Drummond was drawing a lot of interest on the trade block as a potential buy-low candidate for playoff-contending teams. Ultimately, the Chicago Bulls held on to Drummond instead of trading him. What the Bulls decide to do from here is a major unknown. Should the former All-Star center hit the open market via a buyout, several teams will be vying for his services.

Delon Wright – Washington Wizards

2023-24 stats: 29 games (WAS), 4.4 points, 2.7 assists, 39.7 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Various teams inquired about Delon Wright ahead of this season's trade deadline. Ultimately, the Washington Wizards held off on making a low-end move involving Wright. At 31 years old and in the final year of his contract, Wright may be interested in a buyout to pursue an opportunity with a contending team.