The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to do everything they can to appease superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo recently cast doubt over his future with the franchise following last year's first-round postseason exit, and the Bucks have gone to great lengths to keep the Greek Freak around, including signing (although later waving) his brother Alex earlier this offseason.

Another of Giannis's brothers, Thanasis, is also on the Bucks' roster, and former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins believes the reason for that is solely because of his last name.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“When we talk about giving Giannis everything and more, that is everything and more because to be honest with you… if Giannis wasn't on the Bucks… I don't believe that his brother [Thanasis] would actually be on an NBA roster,” said Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has played sparingly throughout his time in a Milwaukee uniform. Although he was a member of the Bucks' championship team in 2021, it's fair to wonder just how much of his roster spot is due to who his brother is.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is hoping to lead the Bucks to a rebound after 2023's playoff disaster. Despite entering the postseason as the first seed, Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee lost 4-1 to the Miami Heat in the first round, with Antetokounmpo missing two-and-a-half games of that series with an injury.

The shocking defeat left a bitter taste in Bucks fans' mouths, one that they will hope to get rid of with another championship in 2023-24. Their quest for that will begin on October 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.