Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made some headlines with recent comments about his future after not signing an extension with the team and not ruling out changing teams down the road. Kendrick Perkins had a bold take regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks as well as his teammates.

“If I'm Giannis' teammates, I feel a little bit disrespected because the Bucks have done everything in their power to make sure that they put the pieces around Giannis to be successful,” Kendrick Perkins said on ESPN. “I mean, Jesus Christ they had the best record in the league last season. They just came up short to the Miami Heat and it was a failure, but at the end of the day, when it comes down to being aggressive in the offseason, then the Bucks make the trade to get Jrue Holiday. I mean like, think about the pieces that they added, they added Malik Beasley this offseason which I love, they signed back Jae Crowder, you still have Bobby Portis.”

It is clear that Perkins believes the Bucks can still win a title, especially by bringing in Jrue Holiday and bringing back Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis. Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez are back in the fold as well. Perkins remained confused about Antetokounmpo's perspective.

“You have a championship-caliber team and a team that has shown you time and time again that we're willing to jump off the porch for you,” Perkins said on ESPN. “So I really don't get where this energy is coming from. I understand sometimes, but Giannis you don't have to have a negotiation type tactic because he's gonna get the super max or whatever the Bucks could offer him or any team regardless.”

Antetokounmpo's status with the Bucks is one of the top things to watch in the NBA over the next year or so.