Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals in the upcoming Prime Video documentary "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey" that he almost quit basketball in 2017.

In a candid moment shared from the upcoming Prime Video documentary Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals that he almost quit playing basketball in 2017. The desire to quit stemmed from his feelings after the passing of his father Charles Antetokounmpo, who passed away that year after suffering a heart attack.

“I said, ‘I don't wanna play no more.'” Giannis Antetokounmpo in an upcoming documentary about his life where he almost quit playing basketball after the passing of his father in 2017. (via @PrimeVideo)pic.twitter.com/mdBNi90Zap — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

“I said, ‘I don't want to play anymore. I don't want to play anymore,'” he said in the documentary trailer released on Wednesday.

Giannis's fiancée, Mariah Riddlesprigger, followed up, saying, “I thought he was done.”

A few clips later, Giannis shared his thought process that pushed him to continue in his NBA journey.

“We’re all going to die one day, so go conquer the world.”

The revelation is a key piece in the documentary, which chronicles Giannis Antetokounmpo's journey from Greece to NBA stardom. From the content shown in the trailer, he opens up about several personal elements of his life and his mental health as a professional athlete.

Mental health appears to be something important to Giannis as he shared that he also considered retiring from the NBA in 2020 shortly after signing a $238 million deal. Giannis spoke about his near retirement in 2020 with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Everybody is looking at me like I was crazy. ‘You just signed the largest contract in NBA history and you want to walk away from the game and all that money…Mannnnn, you can take that money and shove it into your…”

He then spoke about going to therapy, which he says helped him grow as a person.

“I kept talking with this (counselor). He helped me a lot – not just being a better basketball player, being able to deal with it; but being a better partner, better father, better brother, better son. Better person. Being not locked into myself, being able to give people what I feel. Because at one point, I was trying to get away from everybody. And that’s not me; I’m very social. I like to interact with other people.”

Giannis's openness to share the story of his growth as an NBA star is affirming and his documentary is sure to be heart-warming. Giannis: The Marvelous Journey premieres on Prime Video on February 19th.