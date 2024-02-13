The Greek Freak is expected to win his 2nd All-Star Game MVP.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is just right around the corner with Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo captaining the West and East, respectively. The NBA All-Star Game is just another event where bettors can earn money. And right now, Antetokounmpo emerged as the favorite to win the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP over James and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Per FanDuel, Giannis Antetokounmpo is at a +600 favorite to take home the Kobe Bryant trophy, while LeBron James is a close second at +700. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry is at No. 3 at +850 despite being a reserve, while Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is fourth at +900. Anthony Edwards, Damian Lillard, and Kevin Durant are all at +1000.

FanDuel also pegs the Western Conference as 3.5-point favorites to win over the Eastern Conference with the over/under total being at 363.5 as of this writing.

This is the first time since 2017 that the teams are split between the East and the West. The NBA reverted to this format after holding an NBA All-Star Draft over the last six years and naming the two teams to the respective captains.

Antetokounmpo won the NBA All-Star Game MVP back in the 2020-21 NBA season, the same year he won his NBA championship. The same can be said about Curry, who won the trophy and the NBA title in 2022.

James, meanwhile, has won the award three times — 2006, 2008, and 2018 — and could tie Kobe Bryant for the most NBA All-Star Game MVP's in league history. If the Lakers star wins, he will also be the first player ever to win the award in three different decades.