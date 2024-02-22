Lou Williams did not like Giannis Antetokounmpo's joke.

The idea most NBA fans have about championship-winning superstars like LeBron James or Kevin Durant is that they are restlessly training. Whether it is through working on their mechanics on the court or furthering their understanding of plays, those are the types of athletes that rise to stardom. Apparently, this was not the case for Doc Rivers' mentee and Damian Lillard's teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lou Williams heard this and did not like it one bit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joked about not watching film or knowing their opponents too well before they face them. The Bucks superstar posited that this makes the game more exciting for him in some aspects. This statement was heard all around the world and Lou Williams had to chime in as he blasted the Bucks legend, via FanDuel TV.

“One, he’s lying. This quote alone, takes away all the accolades and everything that we know about Giannis, just this thing alone. And we wanna blame Doc Rivers for everything? … You can’t go out there as the leader of the troops and say, ‘Oh, I like to come into games unprepared,” the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year said.

Some noted that this could be a joke. After all, Antetokounmpo acts in the same way when he faces the Bucks media. This did not matter for Williams at all

“Was he trying to say something clever? Sure, but it didn’t come off right,” he concluded.

The Bucks are struggling to win games since they fired Adrian Griffin and hired Rivers. Maybe it was not the best timing to claim that they did not prepare at all against some opponents.

Antetokounmpo's Bucks campaign so far

A team that paired up an MVP candidate and Damian Lillard would be expected to decimate opponents in the league by now. That is not at all the case. The Bucks had rotational issues at the start of the season which led to disappointing losses. Then, a coaching change shook up the roster and it is not yielding great results. They have currently only won three out of their last 10 games. The Bucks might still have the third seed in the Eastern Conference but if they continue to backslide, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers might just usurp them.