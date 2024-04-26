The Milwaukee Bucks are getting bitten by the injury bug at the worst possible time. They started their series against the Indiana Pacers without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a mysterious calf strain, that has sidelined him for the first two games. They were able to skate by in Game 1, but a monster performance from Pascal Siakam in Game 2 leads these two teams to a critical Game 3 in Indianapolis with the series tied at 1-1.
Unfortunately, the Bucks are in danger of losing another man in the series. Khris Middleton made a brief exit in Game 2 after an apparent ankle injury. Although Middleton was able to return and finish the game, it's clear that the injury still bothers the star. The Bucks have listed Khris Middleton as questionable for Friday's game, yet Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been ruled out on the team's injury report.
What does this mean for the Bucks? Well, Antetokounmpo is a no-go as he continues rehab on his injured calf. Middleton, on the other hand, appears to be a game-time decision for the team. Head coach Doc Rivers recently spoke about his two stars' injuries, not really providing any clarity on the extent of their absences.
“It’s another holding-our-breath situation,” Rivers said first about Middleton’s availability for Friday, via Steve Megargee of The Associated Press. “Honestly, I don’t know. He [Giannis Antetokounmpo] did a lot of floor stuff today, probably the most I’ve seen. Nothing live. He was shooting and moving today. I saw him moving around and my mindset is he’s getting close. Does that mean a day, four days? I’m not sure.”
Bucks possibly to be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton
Unfortunately, this scenario isn't too unfamiliar for the Bucks this season. Their core of Antetokounmpo, Middleton, and Damian Lillard has not played a lot of games together, especially towards the end of the season. In the last 35 games, all three have suited up at the same time just three times.
Lillard played out of his mind in Game 1, scoring 35 points in the first half alone to lead the Bucks to a victory. In Game 2, Lillard was a bit more subdued, but he still finished the loss with 34 points on 21 shots, along with five assists and four rebounds. Middleton was seemingly limited by the injury he suffered in the first quarter.
It will not be easy for the Bucks to pull out victories in this series moving forward. The Pacers are by no means a pushover, and the duo of Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton is hard to stop. Meanwhile, the Bucks are in danger of playing the remainder of this series without two of their stars. After losing home-court advantage in Game 2, Milwaukee is looking to regain control of the series by stealing one from Indy on their home floor.
Regardless of whether Middleton or Giannis play, the onus will be on Lillard to carry the load for the team in Game 3. If Middleton is available, the Bucks will lean on him to take weight off of Lillard's shoulders.