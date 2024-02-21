Milwaukee is 3-7 in Rivers first 10 games as head coach.

There is no secret about the complications the Milwaukee Bucks had to go through this year after they fired head coach Adrian Griffin mid-season, which resulted in the team hiring Doc Rivers to replace him. Heading into the All-Star break, Milwaukee is 3-7 in Rivers' first 10 games as star Giannis Antetokounmpo described the differences between his role under Griffin and Rivers.

In an interview with Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo talked about his role throughout this season where he had to be more vocal. He put it bluntly that “things weren't the way they were supposed to be” as he us “used to a specific structure of things.”

“I just had to do it. I had to be more vocal this year,” Antetokounmpo said. “Things (weren’t) the way they were supposed to be, how can I say it? The last couple of years, I’m used to a specific structure of things, a specific culture, there’s a certain way that you have to do things in order for you to win games, you know? And if that level is not being met, as a leader, you have to push that envelope. Push everybody, your coaching staff, your teammates.”

Antetkounmpo not having to worry about being more vocal under Rivers

It has been widely reported that there was frustrations with Antetokounmpo, the players, and Griffin, despite the team amassing a solid record. It prompted the star to put more weight on his shoulders, but with Rivers, he stated that is not the case anymore as the head coach has major experience.

“Now it’s almost like I don’t have to do that anymore,” Antetokounmpo said of the key difference between Rivers and Griffin about being more vocal. “I just have to keep the guys together and try to go out there and try to win.”