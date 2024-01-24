NBA legend Magic Johnson believes that the Milwaukee Bucks messed up by firing head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, the Milwaukee Bucks brass sent a jolt through the NBA landscape when it was announced that the team would be firing head coach Adrian Griffin less than a year after they hired him in the wake of last season's playoff epic collapse. The Bucks haven't been perfect so far this year, but under Griffin's leadership, they have been able to compile the second-best record in the Eastern Conference so far, with the Giannis Antetokounmpo-Damian Lillard partnership yielding positive results.

One person who isn't thrilled with Milwaukee's shocking decision is none other than NBA Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson, who took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his dismay.

“I think the Bucks firing former Head Coach Adrian Griffin was a big mistake,” wrote Johnson. “It’s not his fault the Bucks traded their best on-ball defender, Jrue Holiday. They are not a good defensive team and are all-around too slow.”

It's true that the Bucks were expected to take a back defensively this year when trading the defensive maestro Jrue Holiday in exchange for the offensive-minded Damian Lillard. Still, Milwaukee has struggled perhaps a bit more than expected on that end of the floor this year, especially considering the greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo both on the ball and in help defensive coverages.

Now begins the search for the next person to patrol the sidelines in Milwaukee, where the ownership has now destroyed perhaps any trust that potential candidates would have previously had about their job stability.