The Milwaukee Bucks recently decided to part ways with head coach Adrian Griffin. Since the arrival of superstar Damian Lillard the Bucks have had success, but it was clear that the team wasn't clicking on both ends. It took time for Lillard to get accustomed to the system that Griffin ran, but the Bucks believed it was best to fire Griffin to ensure a freed-up offense around Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It's a tough situation to be in for Griffin since the Bucks stand as the No. 2 seed in the East with a 30-13 record. Milwaukee has had success this year, but it seems they didn't believe this was the coach that would propel them in the postseason. The Bucks are looking for an NBA title and anything short of that is a disappointment with the roster they have. There was pressure on Griffin to make Lillard fit into his schemes, and make sure the usage of his stars was managed correctly.

This was Griffin's first year as the head coach for the organization. The Bucks struggled to find some sort of fit with Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the same lineup at the beginning of the season and that didn't change too much. Lillard is averaging 25.3 points, shooting 40.4% from the field. He's getting the ball in the basket, but not at an efficient level. The Bucks were forcing Lillard into difficult shooting situations, especially when Antetokounmpo was in the lineup and they wanted to use him as a facilitator. Lillard was able to find a way to contribute, but it was clear a change needed to be made if the Bucks wanted to find a healthy comradery in the lineup.