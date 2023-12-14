The Bucks are second place in the Eastern Conference, but they have still yet to hit their stride under new coach Adrian Griffin.

It has not been a perfect start under new head coach Adrian Griffin, but the Milwaukee Bucks should be happy with their start to the season. The team is 17-7, good for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, and new point guard Damian Lillard has fit in seamlessly in this Bucks offense.

But there are some worries for this Milwaukee team. The Bucks are 21st out of 30 NBA teams in defensive rating — a massive downgrade from the fourth-ranked defensive unit that Milwaukee had last season. These struggles have helped cancel out an offensive that is the third-best in the league.

How can the Bucks improve moving forward? Gaining more familiarity with Adrian Griffin's system will help, but mixing up the rotation a bit could also help this team get better — especially on defense. Here is one Bucks that coach Griffin should give less time to in order to revamp the team.

Why Pat Connaughton should lose minutes

Pat Connaughton's value to the Milwaukee Bucks has long been a mystery. It was widely speculated that Connaughton would end up as the odd man out in this crowded backcourt in the offseason, but the Bucks decided to keep the wing following the three-year, $28.5 million contract extension he signed in the summer of 2022.

Once a good defender, his defensive rating has steadily slipped, rising from 104 in 2019-20 to 113 last year to an abysmal 119 this season. Connaughton's defensive ability would not be as much of an issue if he was producing on the offensive end, but he is not doing that either.

The 30-year-old is shooting just 33.9% from three and while his field goal percentage is up from last year (42.2% vs. 39.2%) it is still the second-lowest on the team. The one strong point of Connaughton's game has traditionally been rebounding, but he has even declined in that category this year. Connaughton is averaging 5.5 rebounds per 36 minutes — his lowest season total in a Milwaukee jersey.

Yet the veteran wing remains one of the first options off the bench for Milwaukee despite posting a negative plus-minus (third-worst among Bucks regulars). In terms of other options, the Bucks have more offensive-minded players in A.J. Green and Marjon Beauchamp. Green is shooting 42.9% from deep but averaging just 7.8 minutes per game — less than in his rookie year last season. As for Beauchamp, the second-year man has an effective field goal percentage of 58% while also shooting around 43% from beyond the arc.

A third option off the bench is rookie Andre Jackson Jr. Jackson has played in 17 of 23 games for the Bucks, posting an impressive offensive rating of 130 while making 75% of his field goals inside the arc and 62.5% overall. Jackson is not as much of a floor spacer as Connaughton, but he offers similar ability as a rebounding and rim-runner. The rookie is also known for his defensive prowess, as he is athletic and lanky enough to guard multiple positions.

Unfortunately for the Bucks, they do not have a lot of reliable defensive options off the bench, especially with Jae Crowder injured. Connaughton has also missed the last six contests with a back injury.

After a 5-4 start, the Milwaukee Bucks are beginning to find their stride, winning 12 of their last 15 games to reestablish themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference. But the team is still searching for a consistent wing player off the bench. Pat Connaughton has not played well this year, but with unproven replacements, the Bucks may have to be patient with their veteran rebounding specialist.