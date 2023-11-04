Bucks rookie head coach Adrian Griffin revealed what his players suggested to him in their win vs. the Knicks.

The Milwaukee Bucks' dream season hasn't been completely sunshine and rainbows so far. After trading for Damian Lillard, everyone expected Milwaukee to run over the rest of the competition. Unfortunately, they've had some bad performances ugly losses to the Hawks and the Raptors, two teams that they are expected to beat on sheer talent alone.

A big part of their inconsistency this season could have something to do with head coach Adrian Griffin. The rookie head coach is still adjusting to calling the shots for the team. After holding the New York Knicks to just 105 points, Griffin talked about the adjustment he made and how his players contributed to that, per Eric Nehm.

“Adrian Griffin: “Sometimes as coaches we’re too smart for our own selves. A couple players came to me – I won't disclose (them) – they wanted Brook deeper in a drop. I was smart enough to listen to them and it paid off tonight.””

The Bucks' defense was one of the best units over the last few years thanks to Brook Lopez. The seven-foot center is the anchor of the Milwaukee defense thanks to his rim protection. Most of their success can be attributed to Lopez dropping into the paint in pick-and-rolls.

It seemed like Griffin wanted to mix things up and give the Bucks a slightly modified defense, where Lopez is higher up. That contains the threat of a jumper better, but Lopez' advanced age means that he has a tougher time recovering to the paint. The Bucks players noticed that and suggested that change to the coach.

It's definitely a good thing that Griffin was receptive to his players' opinions. After returning to the old drop scheme, the Bucks gave up just 105 points to the Knicks: their best effort so far. We'll see if the team continues this approach as the season progresses.