Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted the game ball from his 64-point masterpiece against the Pacers, but the Pacers had other ideas.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was flawless in Wednesday night's 140-126 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Scoring a career-high 64 points on 20-of-28 shooting, 24-of-32 from the free-throw line, Giannis set a new Bucks record for points in a single game, a record held by Michael Redd with 57 points since 2006.

Antetokounmpo was serenaded with MVP chants by the Milwaukee faithful all throughout the fourth quarter, especially when he stepped to the free-throw line to set a new franchise record. However, the Bucks' decision to keep Giannis and the other starters in the game well after the Pacers had waived the white flag did not seem to sit well with Indiana and their players. After the game was over, there seemed to be some confusion as to who had the game ball, something Antetokounmpo wanted as a keepsake to remember his historic performance.

It appeared as if the Pacers had taken the ball in order to give it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored his first career points late in this game. When Giannis and the Bucks found out about Indiana taking the game ball, that's when things got out of hand. Antetokounmpo was furious and he went sprinting past security and Milwaukee personnel down the Pacers' tunnel in order to try and retrieve the ball. What happened from this point on is a little unknown, but leaked audio and video has revealed a little bit of what actually happened behind the scenes:

Leaked audio of Giannis in the tunnel going after the game ball in Pacers’ possession: “You want that ball? You’re not getting that ball.”pic.twitter.com/wvzFdlCZ2X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2023

As Pacers security guards yelled “get out of here” to Bucks players trying to get in their rival's locker room, Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield could be heard repeatedly saying “keep the ball.” One Pacers player who could no be identified continually said, “you're not getting that ball,” and “don't give him the ball.” Pacers center Myles Turner was heard clapping and saying “I like that.” Various Bucks players were yelling, “Give him the f*****g ball.”

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said in his postgame remarks that the team's general manager, Chad Buchanan, got elbowed in the ribs by one of Milwaukee's players and has a bruised rib.

On the court, Giannis was very heated and was being held back while he confronted Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

“Go get the f*****g ball,” Giannis strictly told Haliburton. “I just want you to know, you need to go get it!”

Here's another video angle that shows Giannis storming into the tunnel:

The Bucks and Pacers have battled it out multiple times this season and it already appears as if the two teams have animosity growing between one another. This was clear to see during the game when Bobby Portis, Aaron Nesmith, and Antetokounmpo got into it and had to be separated, as well as after the game given the antics that were outline above.

The NBA will likely gather all information as to what happened and possibly hand out punishments if they deem there were any violations of league policies. As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are conflicting reports as to if the Bucks star actually received the game ball from his record-breaking 64-point performance.