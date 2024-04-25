Round one of the NBA Playoffs has been nothing short of electric and we're back to bring you our betting predictions and pick as these series begin to heat up. We head to Indy for this next Game 3 as the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers with the series tied at 1-1. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick.
The Milwaukee Bucks will head to Indianapolis after dropping Game 2 of this series 108-125. They couldn't repeat their scorching hot start from Game 1 and Giannis Antetokounmpo still nursing an injury, they'll have to survive on the road and steal a win during these next two games. They come in as the rightful road underdogs.
The Indiana Pacers will shift this series back to Gainbridge Fieldhouse after a resounding Game 2 on Milwaukee's home floor. Following their offensive dud in Game 1, the Pacers woke up and picked up right where they left off on to end the regular season. They've been great at home this year and they're hoping to take a lead in this series in front of the home fans.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Bucks-Pacers Game 3 Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +5 (-106)
Moneyline: +172
Indiana Pacers: -5 (-114)
Moneyline: -205
Over: 222.5 (-110)
Under: 222.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers Game 3
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Milwaukee Bucks played a perfect Game 1 in terms of their defensive productivity and Damian Lillard's explosion in the first half. They could've gotten by on just a fraction of the success, but their bench was basically a non-factor in Game 2 and the Bucks' defense failed to hold Indiana to a modest total. Defense will be paramount in stopping the highest-scoring offense in the league and since the Bucks' have gone just 4-6 without Giannis Antetokounmpo this year, they'll need to find scoring from their supporting cast to outrun Indiana.
The Milwaukee Bucks will have to do everything in their power to stop Pascal Siakam from thriving on the boards and scoring 30+ points. He's now scored 71 points through the first two games and he's been a constant thorn in Milwaukee's side. Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis will have to get big in the interior and the Bucks will have to slow the pace in this game as they did in Game 1. Without Giannis on the floor, they struggle to defend the run-and-gun offense of the Pacers and they would see the most success letting Dame Lillard operate in their half-court sets.
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Indiana Pacers shot their lowest totals of the season in Game 1 and it was clear that the third-youngest team in the Playoffs had some early jitters to work through. They answered gracefully in Game 2 as they got back to playing their brand of basketball and pushing the action all four quarters. They got their scoring mojo back as Pascal Siakam saw another great day and Myles Turner got his three-point shot to finally come around from his slow start in Game 1. It seemed as though the entire team woke up from the loss and got right back to dominating the Bucks, as they did for most of the regular season.
Pascal Siakam is clearly driving this offense right now and he's seeing a tremendous matchup inside against Milwaukee without Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor. He's notched double-digit rebounds (13 & 11) in both of these playoff games and he's shooting over 64% from the field. With all signs pointing towards Giannis not playing Game 3, Siakam could stand to have the series of his life against this Bucks team, which is visibly rattled from dropping their last game at home.
Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick
After Game 1, it seemed as though the Milwaukee Bucks were going to control this series with their defense and send the young roster of the Indiana Pacers home early. However, the series got much more interesting with the Pacers' dominant win in Game 2 and while Damian Lillard scored another impressive 34 points, the Bucks simply couldn't keep up with the Pacers' offense.
As this series shift back to Indiana, the Pacers should gain a ton of confidence in their home building where they went 26-15 on the season. They also went 2-0 at home against the Bucks this season and their current season series, including the Playoffs, stands at 5-2 in favor of Indiana. Their offense clearly kicked back into gear following their worst performance of the season, so expect this Indiana team to look more like their regular season form at home in this one.
This game will wholly be decided by the Milwaukee Bucks defense and whether they can stop scoring runs from the Pacers. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be rocking for their first Playoffs game and I expect the crowd to be fully involved in the closing stages. For our prediction, let's roll with the Indiana Pacers to win and cover this spread in the final minutes. Still, expect a hard-fought battle from the Milwaukee Bucks.
Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -5 (-114)