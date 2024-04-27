The Indiana Pacers couldn't carry over their domination of the Milwaukee Bucks into Game 1. However, the Pacers returned to their winning ways in two straight games to take a 2-1 series lead. The Pacers won four of five games against the Bucks in the regular season despite being an underdog in every game. The oddsmakers have no choice but to make Indiana a favorite in Games 3 and 4, with Giannis Antetokoumpo missing Game 3 and both he and Damian Lillard questionable for Game 4. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Pacers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Bucks succumbed to injury problems at the worst time, as Giannis went down at the end of the regular season with a calf injury. The calf injury is concerning for the Bucks, as the last thing they want is it turning into an achillies injury. Speaking of achillies injuries, Lillard is questionable for Sunday's game with a strain. There's a good chance both miss Game 4, as it'd be irresponsible to risk two injuries when down 3-0.
The Pacers elevated their game down the stretch, winning five of their last seven to get into the playoffs. They were in danger of going through the play-in but passed off the 76ers to give them the honor of facing the Knicks. The Pacers knew the Bucks would be the better matchup for them, even if Giannis could return from injury. The Greek Freak being out was only a bonus, and now they also might get the Bucks without Lillard.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Bucks-Pacers Game 4 Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +310
Indiana Pacers: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -400
Over: 216.5 (-115)
Under: 216.5 (-105)
How to Watch Bucks vs. Pacers Game 4
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: ABC, Bally Sports Network
TV: ABC, Bally Sports Network
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks weren't good against the spread during the regular season, but have performed well in a small sample size during the playoffs. They've covered two of the three games against the Pacers, and are becoming more and more of an underdog. They will now nearly be double-digit underdogs, which may seem lofty. However, if the Pacers run away with this game and start sitting some of their stars for Round 2, could we sneak in a backdoor cover?
Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread/Win
Who will score for the Bucks if Giannis and Lillard are out of the lineup? We will operate under the assumption that both will sit Game 4, which leaves Khris Middleton as the next highest scorer. Middleton averaged 15.1 points per game during the regular season, with Bobby Portis and Brooks Lopez close behind.
Middleton averaged 26.7 points per game over the first three without Giannis but will face a tougher matchup if Lillard can't play. That leaves Lopez and Portis to try and lead the team to a fifth game. Patrick Beverley averages the second-most minutes behind Lillard but only seven points per game. Beverley is the type of guy to put the burden on his shoulders to carry the offense, but that strategy may not lead to much success.
Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick
You can try to give the Bucks the benefit of the doubt in this matchup and believe they can get at least a backdoor cover with Lillard and Giannis out. However, there is not enough scoring in the lineup to account for both of these injuries, and the Pacers are one of the most explosive teams in the league. If they can reach 120 points like they did in the first two games, where will 110 points come from for the Bucks?
Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers -9.5 (-110)