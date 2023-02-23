DeMar DeRozan missed the Chicago Bulls’ last two games prior to the All-Star Break due to a lingering hip injury. He was able to suit up in the All-Star Game, although he managed just 16 minutes in a limited run for Team Giannis. The Bulls are back in action on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets, so Chicago fans will want to know if DeRozan will be able to suit up.

DeMar DeRozan injury status vs. Nets

The good news for Bulls supporters is that officially been removed from the injury report for Friday’s clash. This means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, DeRozan is fully expected to start against Brooklyn.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is certainly a welcome development for the Bulls, who are in desperate need of a win to kickstart their campaign after the break. Chicago is in the midst of a six-game losing skid, and they have fallen behind in the East. Currently, they are 11th in the conference with a 26-33 record. The Bulls are still within striking distance of a spot in the Play-In tournament, but it goes without saying that they will need to start racking up wins in the immediate future.

It is also worth noting that Patrick Beverley is not on the injury report for Friday’s contest. The new Bulls recruit is expected to make his debut for his new team against Chicago, which hopefully for them, will provide a much-needed spark for their dwindling season.