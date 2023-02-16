The Chicago Bulls will go to battle with the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, but superstar DeMar DeRozan won’t be available, via K.C. Johnson. The forward is battling quad soreness and will sit this one out, the team’s final game before the All-Star Break.

To make matters worse, the Bulls are also going to be without Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic, leaving the rotation fairly shorthanded. DeRozan didn’t suit up on Wednesday either as Billy Donovan’s squad blew a 16-point halftime lead against the Indiana Pacers, their fifth loss in a row.

DeRozan is dealing with a Grade 1 quad strain in his right leg and last played on Monday against the Orlando Magic. One of the most reliable players in the Association when it comes to health, the veteran has suited up 53 times in 2022-23, averaging 25.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per night while shooting 50.7% from the field.

The Bulls have a tall task ahead versus Milwaukee but they’re missing Khris Middleton here, who is dealing with knee soreness. Chicago has actually won back-to-back contests against Giannis and Co. though, which is a positive sign. They will be hoping to end this brutal skid before some time off for the festivities in Salt Lake City.

Donovan’s group remains in the play-in race with a 26-32 record and needs to find some consistency in a hurry. Perhaps eight days to re-group can pay off. The team isn’t back in action until next Friday against the new-look Brooklyn Nets. By then, DeMar DeRozan should be ready to roll again.