Former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday over allegations striking his 10-year-old son when the pair was together at LaGuardia airport in New York.

According to the report from the New York Post, Gordon was expecting to board on a flight to Chicago that evening before the police handcuffed him and kept him from boarding the plane. His son was taken by an aunt for medical evaluation at a nearby hospital.

The 6’2″ guard reportedly didn’t go along with the cops peacefully, as the officers allegedly sustained injuries while trying to detain him.

Gordon, a shooting guard who once played for the Chicago Bulls, was being processed at the Port Authority police station house. Charges against him are pending. Police sources said two Port Authority officers received minor injuries while making the arrest, though it’s not immediately clear how or where they were injured.

This isn't Ben Gordon's first run-in with the law. The ex-NBA vet faced arrest over assault and robbery back in 2017 and used to trigger fire alarms inside his LA residence despite there being no fire.

Gordon played 11 seasons in the NBA, spending his first five seasons as a member of the Bulls, when he had his most success. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award as a rookie, consistently providing offensive firepower as a near-20 point scorer throughout his time there.

He also played for the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and one year with the Orlando Magic before retiring after the 2014-15 season.