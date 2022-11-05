Former Chicago Bulls guard Ben Gordon has been back in headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Gordon was arrested a couple of weeks ago after allegedly hitting his son at an airport. The former NBA guard is facing up to nine charges for his actions, which included a violation of protection order.

Now, Ben Gordon has once again been arrested in Chicago, this time for another assault case. A report from CWB Chicago said that the former Bulls guard punched a security guard in the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s in the city. Gordon also reportedly pushed another male officer to the ground as he was being escorted.

“Gordon, 39, was being escorted from the restaurant when he punched a 29-year-old male security officer in the face and threw him to the ground, the spokesperson said. Gordon also pushed a 21-year-old male security officer to the ground, according to CPD.”

Ben Gordon was drafted by the Bulls in 2004. Immediately, he made an impact on the roster, winning Sixth Man of the Year honors in his rookie season. He became a consistent star for the team until 2008, when he signed with the Detroit Pistons. He would then go on to play for a number of teams, including the Charlotte Bobcats and the Golden State Warriors, before his retirement in 2017.

Since then, Gordon has had multiple run-ins with the law, including his recent incident in 2022. The Bulls guard did admit a few years ago that he was suffering from bipolar disorder. While that does not excuse his violent actions, it certainly could explain his erratic behavior. Hopefully, Ben Gordon gets help from the NBA or any other organization.