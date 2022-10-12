Former Bulls guard Ben Gordon hit with 9 charges after allegedly striking son in face at airport, resisting arrest

Ben Gordon, formerly of the Chicago Bulls, is in serious trouble after he was apprehended by authorities after he was caught striking his own son in the face as they were preparing to board their flight to Chicago at the LaGuardia Airport in New York.

More details have emerged about Gordon’s alleged actions. Per TMZ, the 39-year old retired guard was uncooperative with authorities. Gordon reportedly “flailed” his arms and “twisted” his body as he refused to be saddled with handcuffs. Two cops were injured in the ensuing fracas.

To make matters worse, Ben Gordon, in the process of supposedly hitting his son “multiple times” in the face according to a witness account, violated an order of protection levied towards his son, which prohibits Gordon from taking his own child out of the state of Illinois. This restraining order also prohibits Gordon from committing any forms of physical abuse towards his child.

Now, Gordon finds himself in a pickle after he was hit with nine charges following the airport incident. The charges are as follows, according to TMZ:

“- Assault in 2nd degree (2 counts)

– Criminal contempt

– Assault in 3rd degree

– Resisting Arrest

– Criminal Contempt in 2nd degree

– Endangering the welfare of a child

– Attempted assault in 3rd degree”

Gordon was arraigned on Tuesday night, with his bail set at $20,000, and he will be called back to a New York City courtroom later in the month to be tried for his alleged actions.

Ben Gordon has had his troubles with the law before. He was arrested for assault and robbery in 2017 in addition to unlawful usage of fire alarms. However, this could prove to be his worst run-in with authorities yet. If convicted, he could be sentenced to a considerable amount of time in prison.

At the end of the day, it’s the well-being of Gordon’s son that should be tended to especially after he was taken to the hospital for further examination. These alleged acts of violence are no joke, so hopefully the 10-year old child is being taken care of by people who know how to address the specific issue the kid is dealing with as of the moment.