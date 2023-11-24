We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bulls-Raptors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls will head to Canada to face the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Black Friday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bulls-Raptors prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bulls lost 116-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their last game. Unfortunately, they stumbled out of the gate and could not really recover. DeMar DeRozan led the way with 25 points but shot 6 for 17 from the field. Also, Cody White added 23 points. Nikola Vucevic had 16 points, while Alex Caruso had 12. Significantly, the Bulls shot poorly from the field, hitting 38.6 percent from the field and from beyond the arc. But the Bulls were perfect from the charity stripe, hitting all 17 shots from the free-throw line. Regardless, the Bulls also lost the board battle 45-38 and only blocked two shots.

The Raptors defeated the Indiana Pacers 132-131. Toward the end of the game, Pascal Siakam drew a foul with 36 seconds left. The Raptors then hit free throws to take the 128-127 lead. Then, Tyrese Haliburton hit a shot with 31 seconds to give the Pacers the lead back. But the Raptors took the lead for good when Scottie Barnes drove to the hoop and drew the foul while making the shot. Subsequently, the Raptors defended strongly, and Buddy Hield missed a game-winning shot. Pascal Siakam led the way with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Dennis Schroeder added 26 points. Barnes finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while OG Anunoby had 13.

The Bulls defeated the Raptors 104-103 in their last meeting earlier this season. Ultimately, it will be the first meeting in Toronto since the Bulls lost the play-in game. The Raptors have won three in a row at home against the Bulls in the regular season. Also, they are 8-2 over 10 games at home against the Bulls.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Raptors Odds

Chicago Bulls: +6 (-112)

Toronto Raptors: -6 (-108)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Raptors

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: TSN and NBCS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls are struggling this season, coming in with a record of 5-11. Unfortunately, they have struggled out of the gate and have not done well over their first 16 games. They need things to gel, and it starts with their best players.

Zach LaVine is averaging 21.3 points per game to lead the Bulls while shooting just 43.1 percent. Thus, he is scoring but still missing shots. DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points per game. Like LaVine, he is struggling to shoot the basketball, hitting 44.4 percent of his shots. Vucevic is averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Coby White is averaging 12.8 points per game, while Caruso is averaging 10 points per game.

The Bulls are not shooting the ball well, ranking 27th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 24th in 3-point shooting percentage. However, they are elite at the charity stripe, ranking seventh at the free-throw line. The Bulls are bad on the boards, ranking 26th in rebounds. Conversely, they are decent at ball handling, ranking 11th in turnovers. The Bulls are not great on the defensive rim, ranking 21st in blocked shots.

The Bulls will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they must avoid falling behind.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are still staying around, as they come in with a record of 7-8. Therefore, they have exceeded expectations so far this season. Siakam is averaging 20.3 points and seven rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.8 percent from the field. Barnes is averaging 19.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Schroeder is averaging 16.9 points and 6.7 assists per game. Anunoby is averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.

The Raptors have been below adequate at shooting, ranking 17th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 22nd in 3-point shooting. Additionally, they are just 29th in free-throw shooting percentage. But the Raptors are good on the boards, ranking sixth in rebounds. However, they struggle to handle the ball, ranking 22nd in turnovers and 21st in blocked shots.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can force DeRozan and LaVine into taking bad shots. Then, they must take care of the basketball.

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Bulls have looked pitiful this season. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the Raptors have performed better than expected. Expect similar results in this one as Siakam and Barnes take over the game and lead the Raptors to a big win over the Bulls.

Final Bulls-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: -6 (-108)