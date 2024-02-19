Two Big East bubble teams face off as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Villanova prediction and pick.

Two Big East bubble teams face off as Butler faces Villanova. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Butler-Villanova prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Butler enters the game at 16-10 on the year and 7-8 in conference play. They have lost three of their last four overall though. First, thye fell at the hands of the top-ranked UConn squad by nine before beating Providence. Then, it was a six-point loss to Marquette, but last time out, it was a disaster for Butler. Playing Creighton, Butler had a one-point lead at the half. Still, they struggled in the second half, including not scoring for the final 5:39 in the second half, falling 79-57.

Meanwhile, Villanova is 14-11 on the year and 7-7 in conference play. They have won three of their last four games, with wins over Providence, Seton Hall, and Georgetown. The one loss was a three-point loss to Xavier. This is also the second time the two teams are facing each other this year. Butler hosted the first meeting, and Villanova led from the start until five seconds left in the game when Butler tied it up and forced overtime. The game would need a second overtime but Butler would come out on top 88-81.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Butler-Villanova Odds

Butler: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Villanova: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Butler vs. Villanova

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Butler Will Cover The Spread/Win

Butler comes in 55th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency this year while sitting 40th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 88th in defensive efficiency. They are 49th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 123rd in adjusted field goal percentage this year. Pierre Brooks leads the offense this year. He comes into the game averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 45.3 percent on the year. Meanwhile, DJ Davis is second on the team with 14.1 points per game this year, while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Jahmyl Telfort is third on the team in points with 13.9 points per game. Posh Alexander has also been solid on offense this year, with 5.1 assists per game this year, while also scoring 11.0 points per game this year.

Butler also rebounds well. They are 116th in rebounds per game, but 55th in defensive rebounds per game this year. Jalen Thomas leads the way with 6.3 rebounds this year, scoring 7.3 points per game. Andre Screen comes in with 5.0 rebounds per game while scoring 5.7 points per game. Further, three other players have four or more rebounds per game.

Butler is 219th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 141st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Posh Alexander comes in with 2.2 steals per game this year, while DJ Davis and Jahmyl Telfort have over a steal per game. Further, Jalen Thomas comes in with 1.2 blocks per game this year.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova sits 31st in the nation's KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are sitting 66th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 186th in the nation in scoring this year, while sitting in the 15th in three-point attempts per game, and 274h in three-pointers made per game this year. Eric Dixon leads the offense this year. He comes in with 15.6 points per game on the year while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. He also has hit 36 of 100 threes this year. Meanwhile, both Justin Moore and TJ Bamba have shot over 90 three-pointers this year. Moore comes in with 9.8 points per game this year, while also having 2.2 assists per game of the season. Bamba also has 10.6 points per game, while shooting 38.8 percent from three of the season.

Villanova sits 148th in the nation in rebounding this year. Still, they are 27th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. The combination of Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton leads the way here. Burton leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game this year while adding 8.2 points per game this year. He has been dominant on the defensive glass, with 130 of his 167 rebounds coming there. Dixon has 6.3 rebounds per game and has been solid on the offensive glass, with 57 of his 157 rebounds coming there.

On defense, Villanova is 31st in the nation in opponent points per game. While Villanova does not cause a lot of turnovers, sitting 250th in the nation in opponent turnovers, they do not turn over the ball a lot either, sitting 19th in the nation in that regard. TJ Bamba leads the team with .9 steals per game this year, while four other players sit with .8 steals per game.

Final Butler-Villanova Prediction & Pick

These are two teams tending in opposite directions. Butler has not covered in any other of their last three games while losing three of the last four. Villanova has covered in four straight and won three of their last four. With this being a home game for Villanova, they should be able to get the win. They were the better team in the first game, and let the lead slip away late. That will not happen at home. The game will stay tight though, so take the over on this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Butler-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Over 140.5