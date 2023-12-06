Call of Duty Unveils Season 1 Battle Pass Skins For MW3 & Warzone

Delve into Call of Duty's Season 1 Battle Pass, featuring fresh skins for MW3 and Warzone, plus the debut of the thrilling Urzikstan map.

Activision just dropped some exciting news for gamers, unveiling a bunch of cool new operator skins that will be part of the Season 1 Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. The upcoming season is set to kick off on December 6, bringing in a load of fresh content and gameplay tweaks to spice up these fan-favorite titles.

Call of Duty: Warzone, initially launched alongside the Modern Warfare 2 reboot in 2022, has undergone a significant evolution. Its rebranding to Call of Duty: Warzone in June marks a pivotal moment in the game's history. Season 1, though not the first seasonal update, is being celebrated as the start of a new chapter, heralding extensive changes and improvements to the gameplay.

The centerpiece of Season 1 is the Battle Pass, a digital key to a wealth of new content. This season's Pass introduces seven new operator skins, each providing a unique visual identity to the characters. These include two distinct skins for Scorch and one each for BBQ, Enigma, Doc, Jet, and Pathfinder. Adding to the allure, each skin is accompanied by an alternate BlackCell version, offering enhanced customization options for players.

The new skins are distributed across various sectors of the Battle Pass map, with each offering its unique flavor:

Foliage Skins for Jet in Sector A2

Incite Skins for Scorch in Sector A19

Refuge Skins for Scorch in Sector A11

Resonance Skins for Enigma in Sector A5

Sigma Skins for BBQ in Sector A17

Speed Runner Skins for Doc in Sector A8

Undaunted Skins for Pathfinder in Sector A3

Acquiring these skins requires the Season 1 Battle Pass, available for 1,100 COD Points, approximately $11. For an even more exclusive experience, the BlackCell versions of these skins are accessible via the $29.99 BlackCell Battle Pass. Players who invested in the Vault Edition of MW3 have already received the BlackCell Battle Pass, further enhancing the value of their initial purchase.

The Battle Pass is intricately designed, featuring 20 Sectors on its map, each hosting five unique rewards. This setup culminates in a total of 100 items. While 20 of these rewards are available to all players, the other 80, which include the most sought-after skins and bonuses, are exclusive to premium Battle Pass holders. This version of the Pass is specially equipped with tokens, enabling players to progress through the tiers more rapidly.

In an effort to bridge the gaming experiences of Warzone and MW3, the two titles share the same Battle Pass system. This strategic move creates a sense of community and shared objectives, uniting players from both games in their pursuit of rewards and unique gameplay experiences.

Season 1's impact goes beyond cosmetic upgrades. It introduces a significant change to the Warzone map, with the new Urzikstan map replacing Al Mazrah. This change is not just a mere update but also a tribute to the series, as the Urzikstan map shares similarities with the environment found in MW3's Zombies mode. This nostalgic element, combined with the fresh gameplay dynamics of the new map, is set to offer a rich and immersive experience for both new players and veterans of the series.

The introduction of new skins, the strategic revamp of the Battle Pass, and the unveiling of the Urzikstan map are set to redefine the gaming experience in Warzone and MW3. Players around the globe eagerly await the opportunity to dive into this new era of Call of Duty, anticipating the thrilling adventures and challenges that await in Season 1.