The Montreal Canadiens hit the road as they faced the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canadiens come into the game sitting at 18-18-7 on the year, which is sixth in the Atlantic Division. They are coming into the game losing seven of their last ten games. Last time out, they faced the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche scored on the power play to take the lead, but Juraj Slafkovsky tied the game on the power play in the first period. In the second period, Cale Makar scored to give the Aves the lead, but once again, the Canadiens tied it up. They would take the third on a Cole Caufield power-play goal, but the Avalanche tied it up. With 4:10 left in the game, Joel Armia scored to give the Canadiens the lead, and they would hold onto it to win 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Devils come into the game sitting at 22-16-3 on the year and have won six of their last ten games. Last time out, they faced the Boston Bruins. After a scoreless first period, Charlie Coyle would score just 30 seconds into the period to take the lead. In the third period, David Pastrnak scored on the power play, while Trent Frederic scored an empty net goal to make it 3-0. Meanwhile, Jeremy Swayman stopped all 31 shots he faced to take the shutout victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Devils Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +168

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Canadiens sit 28th in the NHL this year with just 2.70 goals per game. Cole Caufield leads the way in terms of goals scored this year. He has scored 13 goals this year with 18 assists, to tie him for second on the team in points this year. He has also been solid on the power play this year, with six goals and an in assists this year. Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki comes in leading the team in points this year. Suzuki comes in with 12 goals with 25 assists this year. He has 37 total points and has been great on the power play. He has six goals and 13 assists this year on the power play.

Further, the Canadiens have help from the blue line on offense. Mike Matheson comes in with six goals and 25 assists this year, good for a tie for second in points this year. He also has been solid on the power play with four goals and 13 assists this year. Joining him in scoring well is Sean Monahan. He comes in with 11 goals and 14 assists this year, good for 25 total points. He is one of four guys with over 20 points this year.

The Canadiens sit 19th in the NHL on the power play this year, sitting with a 19 percent success rate on the power play. Still, they have struggled on the penalty kill, with just a 73.3 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 5-8-2 on the year with a 3.49 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. In his last six starts, he has two giving up five goals, two giving up three, and two giving up two goals. Meanwhile, he is 2-3-1 in those six games, with a goals-against average of just over three goals per game.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils are seventh in the NHL this year in goals per game, sitting with 3.46 goals per game this year. They are led this year by Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. Hughes is tied for third on the team in goals and tied for the team lead in assists. He enters the game with 15 goals of the year, while having 30 assists, giving him 45 points. Still, he is out with an injury and may miss weeks. Since then, Jesper Bratt has stepped up. Bratt comes in with 16 goals and 30 assists as well, playing well on the power play this year. He has six goals and 14 assists on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Tyler Toffoli is also scoring well leading the team in goals. He comes in with 16 goals this year and 13 assists, good for his 29 points. He has four goals and five assists on the power play as well. Further, The Sevild has five other guys with ten or more goals this year. Dawson Mercer leads the way there with 13 goals on the year, while Nico Hischier comes in with 11 goals. Further, the Devils get help from the blue line in the form of Luke Hughes. Hughes comes in with seven goals and 16 assists this year, good for 23 points this year.

The Devils have one of the best power-play units in the NHL this year. They have converted on 27.6 percent of their chances this year, which is third in the league. That has led to them scoring 34 power-play goals. They have not been as good on the penalty kill, sitting 25th in the NHL with a 77.1 percent success rate on the year.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 14-7-2 on the year with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed four goals and 20 shots, taking the loss against the Lightning. He has now allowed three or more goals in five of his last seven starts.

Final Canadiens-Devils Prediction & Pick

While the Devils do not have the best defensive unit and have struggled to score without Jack Hughes, they are scoring better than the Canadiens. In the four games without Hughes, they have lost three of them. They have also scored just 11 goals in those games. Still, the Canadiens have scored just nine goals in the last four games, also with three losses. They have been keeping it close though. In the last ten games, they have covered 1.5 goals in seven of them. The Canadiens will be able to do that again in this one.

Final Canadiens-Devils Prediction & Pick: Canadiens +1.5 (-140)