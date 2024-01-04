Christian Dvorak is done for the year.

After already losing impact forwards Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook earlier this season, the Montreal Canadiens were dealt another brutal injury blow on Thursday. Christian Dvorak will miss the remainder of the campaign due to a torn pectoral muscle, the team announced.

He will undergo surgery on Friday, the club confirmed on X.

The 27-year-old centre has scored three goals and seven points over 25 games with the Habs this season, his third with the organization. He was selected in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, signing a six-year, $26.7 million contract extension ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The former London Knight was traded from the desert north to Canada for a first and second-round pick in September of 2021. He is entering the final year of his deal, which will pay the Illinois native $4.45 million next season.

Dvorak hasn't played a full NHL campaign since coming into the league in 2016, and was limited to just 64 contests in 2022-23. He missed the Canadiens' last two games due to the injury, after recovering from a knee injury that cost him the first month of this year.

Dvorak didn't make his season debut until Nov. 4, and will now be on the shelf until 2024-25.

Dvorak joins Dach, Newhook on injured list

The Canadiens have been battered by injuries this season.

Dach, who was coming off a 38-point-in-58-game showing last season, tore both his ACL and MCL in October. The 22-year-old underwent surgery and will not be an option until next season.

The former Chicago Blackhawks was expected to be a key piece of the team this year, and his absence has loomed large for the 16-16-5 Canadiens.

Just over a month later, Newhook joined Dach on the IR after suffering a high ankle sprain in a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at the beginning of December. He was expected to be out 10-12 weeks, and should return to the lineup sometime between late February and early March.

Newhook had been one of the club's best players in 2023-24, and was tied for fourth in scoring with seven goals and 13 points in 23 games before the ailment.

Christian Dvorak's injury is just another tough break for a Canadiens team that is already extremely shorthanded, but continuing to battle in a competitive Atlantic Division.