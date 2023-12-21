The Montreal Canadiens continue their road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Montreal Canadiens continue their road trip as they face the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canadiens enter the game sitting at 14-13-4 on the year. Last time out, the Canadiens faced the Winnipeg Jets. After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens struck first in the second period. Josh Anderson gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead, and then Christian Dvorak scored on the power play to make it 2-0. The Jets got one back in the period, and then they scored again in the third to send the game to overtime. In overtime, Justin Barron scored on the power play to give the Canadiens the 3-2 victory.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild come into the game sitting at 13-13-4 on the year but have won four of their last five games overall. Last time out, they faced the Boston Bruins. The Wild took the 1-0 lead in the first period on a Marcus Johansson goal. David Pastrnak would score twice for the Bruins in the period to give them the 2-1 lead. That lead would hold through the second, and in the third, Kirill Kaprizov scored to tie it up, and the Wild took the lead on a Ryan Hartman goal. With just 1:06 left in the game, the Bruins tied it up on a Brad Marchand power-play goal. In overtime, Kirill Kaprizov scored to win the game for the Wild.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Wild Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +146

Minnesota Wild: -176

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Canadiens Will Win

The Canadiens are 27th in the NHL in terms of goals per game this year. Sean Monahan leads the team in goals this year while sitting fourth on the team in points. He has nine goals this year with ten assists, good for 19 points. He is also one of the primary goal scorers on the power play, coming in with five goals and four assists on the power play this year. Two players sit tied for second on the team in goals this year, both of them sitting with eight. Nick Suzuki has eight goals and leads the team with 18 assists this year. His 26 points also lead the team this year. Like Monahan, he has been solid on the power play, coming in with five goals and eight assists on the power play.

Cole Caufield also has eight goals this year. He comes in with eight goals and 14 assists, good for 22 total points. He has two goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Canadiens get help on offense from the blue line. Mike Matheson is third on the team in points this year, coming in with five goals and 16 assists on the season. He also has three goals and nine assists on the power play this year.

Montreal has not been the best on the power play this year. They sit 22nd in the NHL in power play conversion rate, with 20 goals and an 18.0 percent conversion rate this year. They have also struggled on the penalty kill. The Canadiens are 28th in the NHL in success on the penalty kill with a 73.1 percent success rate.

Sam Montembeault will be in goal tonight for the Canadiens. He is 7-4-2 on the year with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Montembeault has been solid in four starts this month. He has a .913 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average in four starts, coming away with a 2-1-1 record.

Why The Wild Will Win

The Wild are sitting 21st in the NHL with 3.00 goals per game this year. Mats Zuccarello comes in as the team leader in points this year. He has six goals but leads the team in assists this year with 22. That gives him 28 points on the year. He also has been solid on the power play, with a goal and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek leads the team in goals this year while sitting third in points on the season. He has 14 goals on the season with eight assists, good for 22 points. He has six of those goals and an assist on the power play this year.

Kirill Kaprizov sits second on the team in points and assists, while also being tied for second in goals. He enters the game with ten goals this year, with 17 assists good for 27 points. Like many of the top scorers, a large portion of his work has been on the power play. Kaprizov has five goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Also having ten goals this year is Marco Rossi. He enters the game with ten goals and eight assists, but just one of those goals has come on the power play this year.

On the power play, the Wild sit 23rd in the NHL with a 17.2 percent success rate. They have scored 17 power-play goals this year. The penalty kill has been an issue for the Wild. They are 31st in the NHL when man down this year with just a 72.2 percent success rate.

Filip Gustavsson will be in goal today for the Wild. He is 8-8-2 on the year with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. Gustavsson has been amazing this month. In six stages he has a .937 save percentage while having a 1.81 goals-against average. Further, he has a 4-2 record on the month. Only once in his last eight games has he given up more than two goals. That was their last time out as he lost to the Penguins

Final Canadiens-Wild Prediction & Pick

Filip Gustavsson has consistently been great for the Wild. Further, the Wild have been playing better as of late, and scoring better. They are getting into more high-risk scoring chances and converting more of them. The Canadiens do not have the depth needed to compete on a nightly basis. They will struggle in this one to contain the Wild as the Wild gets the win.

Final Canadiens-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-176)