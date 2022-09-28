NHL responds to allegations of child abuse against owner Francesco Aquilini

Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini has been accused by four of his adult children of physically and psychologically abusing them when they were younger, according to a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

After the allegations came out, the NHL responded to the situation. Via Darren Dreger:

“We are aware of the allegations that have been made in the Family Court proceeding in Vancouver and have been in touch with Mr. Aquilini and his lawyers regarding same.”

“Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce. Mr. Francesco Aquilini has advised us that he categorically denies the allegations. We plan to continue to monitor the situation and, if necessary, will respond as we learn more as events unfold.”

The children came out with these allegations during a hearing that was discussing if Aquilini should still pay child support for his kids, who are all now in university. The claims state that he allegedly beat a child in his sleep and threw another across a bedroom.

Claire Hunter, the lawyer of Francesco Aquilini’s ex-wife, read out a portion of a letter sent from the eldest sibling to her father in 2020, discussing why they want their personal details withheld. Via CBC:

“Your relationship with us is a direct consequence of your treatment toward us, whether you’d like to acknowledge it or not. We all hold many individual accounts of your abuse towards us,” she wrote.

“I would like to formally state that myself and my siblings … wish to have no contact with you, nor would we like you to have access to any of our contact, medical information, or other information regarding our lives.”

A messy situation, to say the least.