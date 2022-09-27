Canucks receive brutal Brock Boeser injury update ahead of 2022-23 NHL season

The Vancouver Canucks are looking to push for a playoff spot in the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season. However, they’ll have to begin that push without star forward Brock Boeser.

Boeser underwent hand surgery on Monday. The Canucks announced the forward will miss 3-4 weeks as he recovers from the procedure. This will cause him to miss the beginning of the season.

The Canucks open their season against the Edmonton Oilers on October 12. Given this timeline, the 25-year-old could miss anywhere from three to seven games.

Boeser was injured during a training camp session on Saturday. The Canucks held him out of a scrimmage the team held later that day.

Boeser struggled with some off-ice things last season. The Canucks forward posted 46 points in 71 games last season. His father, Duke, passed away on May 27.

The Canucks forward had a lot on his mind last season. It was tough, but he’s looking forward to focusing on the season ahead.

“Last year was obviously a very tough year mentally and stuff,” Boeser said prior to his surgery. “It’s just a lot different. Obviously with my dad’s passing there’s not as much to worry about, so I can really focus on hockey and my mom is going to be able to travel and see me play in a lot of places and come out here, so that’s really exciting for me. Just being able to really focus on the game now and help our team win is really exciting.”

Boeser signed a three-year, $19.95 million extension with Vancouver in July. He was a first-round pick of the Canucks back in 2015.