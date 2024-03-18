The Vancouver Canucks began a nine-game homestand on March 9. It began well enough as Vancouver took down the Winnipeg Jets 5-0. However, things have not gone well in the two games since. Vancouver has blown leads to the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals in back-to-back games. And their performance has head coach Rick Tocchet demanding more.
Vancouver's latest loss came to the Capitals, by a score of 2-1. With the extended time at home, Tocchet believes his team should be more focused. Especially since they are home for every game left in the month of March. There is no excuse for fatigue being a main issue when you have a relatively relaxed schedule.
“You should thrive in this environment,” the Canucks head coach said, via Sportsnet. “I don't know how you can be tired, like, in games. If you're going to lose a game, it shouldn't be because of fatigue.”
Canucks' Rick Tocchet demands more
Tocchet believes it's an issue with the team's mindset. He pointed out that a lot of players on his team are entering unfamiliar territory. Some Canucks players have experience in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But few of them have experience battling for important higher seeding in those playoffs. In fact, the last time Vancouver won their division was 2012-13.
“It's go time. There's 15 games left. Let's get out of third and fourth gear,” Tocchet said, via Sportsnet. “We've got to get to fifth gear. It's not wait till until April (and the playoffs). It’s: ‘Let's go.’ That's the message.”
Rick Tocchet and the Canucks currently hold onto first place in the Pacific Division. They have an eight-point lead over the Edmonton Oilers, who have three games in hand. Let's see if Vancouver bounces back in their next home game when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.