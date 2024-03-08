The NHL trade deadline took place earlier on Friday afternoon, and it made a for a busy day in the NHL world. The Winnipeg Jets made a late move before the deadline by acquiring Colin Miller in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. This is a good depth move for the Jets as they are looking to make a run to the postseason, and they are loading up as the end of the regular season is on the horizon.
Colin Miller has been in the NHL for nine seasons now, and he has done a lot of jumping around. Miller started off his career in with the Boston Bruins, and he has since played for the Las Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils and now the Jets.
“Winnipeg Jets go back to New Jersey,” Chris Johnson said in a tweet. “Colin Miller moving to the Jets.”
The season isn't over yet obviously, but so far, Miller is having his lowest point total of his career. He has four goals and four assists on the season for a total of eight points. The Jets aren't going to need him to be a super star, however, they just need him to fit into his role.
The Jets are currently in second place in the Central Division and they would be the three seed in the West if the season ended today. If Winnipeg can close out the regular season strong, they should be in really good position to make a run in the playoffs.
There are just 21 games left in the regular season for the Jets. We'll see how the team fares down the stretch with some new talent on the squad.