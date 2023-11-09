The Canucks have won four straight as we continue our NHL odd series with a Senators-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Canucks enter the game at 9-2-1 on the year. They are coming in off of four straight wins. The Canucks started with a win over the Predators 5-2 before they demolished the Sharks 10-1. They continued their solid defense with a 2-0 win over the Stars and then last time out faced the Oilers. The Oilers struck first in the game, scoring on the power play, but the Canucks would answer with three goals in the first period to give them the lead. After the two teams traded goals in the second period, the Canucks would score two more on the power play in the third to win 6-2.

Meanwhile, the Senators come in at 5-6 on the year. They had lost five of six before the last time out. Yesterday, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was tied at 1-1 in the first, but the Senators would score twice in the second to make it a 3-2 game. The Maple Leafs tied it in the third, but the Senators would go on a run. They scored three times in under four minutes, including a power play goal, to give them a 6-3 lead that they would hold onto.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canucks-Senators Odds

Vancouver Canucks: -122

Ottawa Senators: +102

Over: 6.5 (-144)

Under: 6.5 (+118)

How to Watch Canucks vs. Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canucks Will Win

The Canucks have two players in the top five in the NHL in points this year. Elias Pettersson sits second in the NHL in points. HE comes into the game with six goals and 15 assists on the year to give him 21 points, just one behind Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead. He has been amazing on the power play, with two goals and seven assists this year. Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes is fourth in the NHL in points this year. He has five goals and 15 assists to give him 20 points this year. Like Pettersson, he is great on the power play. He has scored once and has eight assists from his blue-line position.

Further, J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser are producing. Miller comes into the game second on the team in goals with seven. He also has 11 assists to give him 18 total points. Four of those goals and four of the assists have come on the power play. Brock Boeser leads the team in goals this year with ten. He has five assists as well and has dominated the power play. Five of his goals and one of the assets come on the power play year. Quinn Hughes is not the only player producing from the blue line this year. Filip Hronek has also been good from the blue line. He comes into the game with 13 assists on the year, with four of those coming on the power play.

The power play has been huge for the Canucks this year. They are fourth in the NHL in conversion rate, with a 32.6 percent conversion rate. The Canucks have scored 15 times on the power play. They are also scoring when man down this year, sitting tied for second in the NHL with two shorthanded goals already this year.

The Canucks are expected Thatcher Demko in goal today. He is 7-2-0 on the year with a 1.61 goals-against average and a .948 save percentage. Both of those marks rank third in the NHL this year, while he is tied for first in wins and shutouts this year. Last time out he was stellar, saving 41 of 43 shots to take the win. Meanwhile, Demko has been hot all month long. He has a .970 save percentage in his three starts this month, winning all three games.

Why The Senators Will Win

It has been a multi-line attack for the Senators this year. Claude Giroux is second on the team in points and sits on the top line this year. He has five goals and nine assists over the year, with a goal and three assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk both sit on the second line. Stutzle leads the team in points this year. Stutzle comes in with three goals and 12 assists on the year, while Tkachuk has scored eight goals and three assists. Both have also been solid on the power play, with Stutzle having four assists on the power play, and Tkachuk having two goals and an assist.

Meanwhile, a pair of blue lines have also given a solid contribution. Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson have been productive on the offensive side of the ice. Chychrun comes into the game with 11 points, having five goals this year and six assists. Meanwhile, Sanderson has three goals and six assists on the season. He has also scored twice on the power play this year. Beyond the blue line, Mathieu Joseph has been great. He has scored three times this year, with another eight assists.

While the offense has been solid for the team, sitting third in the NHL with 4.00 goals per game, they would like to see some improvement on the power play. They currently rank 11th in the NHL in power play conversion rate, sitting with 11 goals and a 22.9 percent conversion rate. The penalty kill is something that needs to improve. They are 22nd in the NHL in kill percentage, sitting at 74.2 percent this year.

Anton Forsberg is expected to be in goal today for the Senators. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 3.42 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage. Last time out was rough for him. He came in during a relief effort, playing 33:26 in the game. Forsberg allowed three goals on 17 shots in the game. In his last start, he was pulled from the game after giving up five goals in the first two periods on 18 shots.

Final Canucks-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Canucks have been great on both sides of the ice as of late. In their last eight games, they are 7-0-1. In that time they have scored 39 goals. Meanwhile, they have given up just 14 goals. The Senators have given up five or more goals in three of their last seven games and scored over four just twice. This will be a win for the Canucks in Ottawa.

Final Canucks-Senators Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-112)