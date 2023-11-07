The Oilers picked up yet another loss to the Canucks, and Connor McDavid was left searching for answers with the losses continuing to pile up

After two seasons of deep postseason runs, the Edmonton Oilers had some big expectations entering the 2023-24 campaign. But after getting thrashed by the Vancouver Canucks, losing by a score of 6-2, the Oilers record on the season now just sits at 2-8-1. With Edmonton reeling, Connor McDavid and company are trying to figure out a way to stop the bleeding.

While McDavid has missed a pair of games due to injury already he's racked up ten points in the nine games he's played, although only two of those points have been goals, which is a bit of a concern after he netted 64 goals last season. On the other end of the ice, the Oilers defense simply cannot prevent goals from being scored against, as their 4.27 goals allowed per game is the second highest figure in the league. After another brutal loss, McDavid didn't have any answers for Edmonton's struggles.

“For whatever reason, they’re going in. They’re going in off us, they’re going in every which way. Yeah, don’t have many answers on that one.” – Connor McDavid, theScore

Connor McDavid, Oilers could be in trouble is they continue losing

The Oilers have always been a team that relies heavily on their star duo of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to score goals for them, but it hasn't really mattered what they have done this season considering how many goals they are giving up. Until Edmonton figures out a way to stop letting up so many goals, they are going to continue to struggle.

It's early on in the season still, so there's time for the Oilers to figure things out, but with each passing loss, the concern levels surrounding the team increase. McDavid can only do so much for Edmonton, and it's going to require a full team effort in order for this team to right the ship in their upcoming games.