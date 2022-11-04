Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe’s legendary record, marches closer to Wayne Gretzky territory

Baseball witnessed Aaron Judge break Roger Maris’ record for most home runs in a single season in the American League. It also saw Albert Pujols enter the hallowed ground of the 700 home run club in 2022. Well, hockey also has history unfolding in front of its eyes, with Alex Ovechkin continuing his chase for Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals scored record. Ovi still has a long way to go to even just tie the Great One’s record, but he did just reach Gordie Howe territory Thursday night when he ripped one in the second period of the Washington Capitals game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Alex Ovechkin is now tied with the great Gordie Howe for the most goals scored in just one uniform.

7️⃣8️⃣6️⃣ Alex Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe for most goals with a single franchise in @NHL history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/2kB7SN3jnL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 4, 2022

Adding flavor to Alex Ovechkin’s record-tying feat is the fact that he did it against Gordie Howe’s Red Wings. Howe played all but one of his 25 seasons in the NHL with the Red Wings, scoring 786 goals in the process. He would finish his legendary NHL career with 801 goals in the NHL, still the second-most goals scored by a player in a career in the NHL. Of course, the all-time leader in that is Gretzky, who found the back of the net a total of 894 times.

Moreover, Ovechkin is now also the second player, joining Gretzky, to score at least 400 goals in enemy territory, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Alex Ovechkin scored his 400th career road goal tonight. He’s the second player in NHL history to score that many away goals, joining Wayne Gretzky (402).”