Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games due to a high-sticking incident involving Noah Gregor during Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Wilson's suspension came after an in-person hearing on Friday, reflecting the seriousness of the incident. This lengthier suspension is attributed to the severity of the play and Wilson's extensive history with the NHL Department of Player Safety, which notably includes a 20-game suspension in 2018.
The Capitals forward hadn't faced a suspension since 2021, his prior history as a repeat offender played a significant role in the decision.
Tom Wilson high-sticking issue with Noah Gregor
Wilson was in the defensive zone when he swung his stick forward, striking Noah Gregor in the face from behind. The incident led to Wilson receiving a double minor penalty. Gregor mentioned that he suffered broken teeth due to the play.
Noah Gregor expressed understanding towards Wilson's actions, mentioning that he believes Wilson didn't intend his actions. “I don't think he's trying to slash a guy in the face. I really don't think anyone in the league is ever trying to do that,” Gregor said. “Probably a little reckless with the stick, and unfortunately got me, but it ended up being okay. I'm fine.”
As a result of the suspension, Wilson will forfeit $161,458.32 in salary. This adds to his career total of lost earnings due to suspensions and fines, which now exceeds $1.4 million. Over his 11-year NHL career, Wilson has accumulated six suspensions, three fines, and several other warnings.
Tom Wilson's disciplinary history
In the 2017-18 season, he faced three suspensions, one of which was a three-game ban during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Wilson's history includes a notable incident in the 2018 preseason when he received a 20-game suspension for a hit on St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist. However, the suspension was later reduced to 14 games.
He was also suspended for seven games in 2021 due to boarding Boston Bruins’ Brandon Carlo, which resulted in him forfeiting $311,781.61 in salary.
Since then, Wilson hadn't faced disciplinary action from the league until this recent high-sticking incident with Gregor.
Wilson has registered 17 goals and 15 assists in 66 games in the 2024 season, earning a spot in the NHL All-Star Game. Over his career, the Capitals forward has accumulated 327 points (145 goals, 182 assists) in regular-season games, along with 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 31 playoff appearances.
Tom Wilson's suspension takes effect starting Friday, meaning he will miss the first game when the Capitals face Evgeny Kuznetsov and the Carolina Hurricanes. This development is challenging for Washington, especially with 14 games remaining in the regular season.
The Capitals are currently chasing a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card position and trailing the Philadelphia Flyers by three points for the last Metropolitan Division playoff spot.