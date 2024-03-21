The Washington Capitals are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, as they find themselves just one point behind the Detroit Red Wings in the standings heading into play on Thursday night. However, the Capitals may be getting dealt a pretty big blow in the form of a potential suspension for Tom Wilson.
Washington suffered a 7-3 loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, and along the way, Wilson delivered a brutal high stick to Noah Gregor that earned him a double minor in the game. The NHL Department of Player Safety clearly isn't too happy with the play, as they offered Wilson an in-person hearing, which means that he can be suspended for six or more games as a result of the hit.
Via Chris Johnston:
“Tom Wilson has been offered an in-person hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety for his high-stick on Noah Gregor, which means he can be suspended six games or more. Wilson obviously has a lengthy past file of transgressions.”
Capitals would miss Tom Wilson for however long he's suspended
By now, Wilson's reputation as a dirty player is known across the NHL, and his latest incident surely won't be changing that anytime soon. Wilson smoked Gregor in the face with his stick on a play they aren't exactly involved in, and it's not a very big surprise that the league could opt to levy a harsh suspension on Wilson considering all of his prior transgressions.
Tom Wilson with the mother of all high sticks 😳 pic.twitter.com/0vyyK2dbyV
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 21, 2024
Losing Wilson for an extended period of time would obviously hurt the Capitals, as he's one of their top producers on offense. Wilson has racked up 17 goals and 15 assists on the season, and he's looking to get back in the 20-goal club after only scoring 13 last season over 33 games with Washington.
However, this in-person hearing indicates that a lengthy suspension is likely coming Wilson's way, and it will be interesting to see what the final punishment levied by the league ends up being. Wilson has already been suspended by the league five times throughout his career, so that could factor into him landing a harsher punishment for his latest brutal hit.
The Capitals will be keeping an eye on Wilson's status to see how long he is forced to miss, and it's clear that his absence will be a big blow for his team as they try to fight for a spot in the playoffs. Amid his absence, it's going to be vital for Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome to shoulder an even bigger load than they have been bearing this season. But if Washington wants to sneak their way into the playoffs, they are going to have to find a way to get by without Wilson for however long he ends up missing.