The St. Louis Cardinals entered the season as one of the main contenders in the National League led by the incredible duo of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. These two individuals will likely finish in the top 5 in the NL MVP race, but the more inspiring and admirable story of this season for St. Louis is the story of the legendary Albert Pujols.

After spending more than a decade with both LA organizations, Pujols returned to the Redbirds on a one-year contract, and he announced that this will be his final hurrah. His peak years are way behind him so reaching the milestone of 700 HR seemed insurmountable because he began the season with 679 long bombs. He defied all odds, and he is currently at 701 HR, and a plethora of other instances wherein he will definitely final season wearing the Cardinals jersey.

Pitching on the mound

With the many impressive feats of Albert Pujols this year, one could easily forget that Manager Oliver Marmol gave him the opportunity to pitch on a major league mound for the first time in his career. The Cardinals were ahead by 13 runs entering the ninth inning, so it was plausible for Marmol to make Pujols fulfill his dream, and successfully complete one inning of work.

Players in MLB history who have hit 600 HR and pitched: 1. Babe Ruth

2. Albert Pujols — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) May 16, 2022

Make that 700*.

Pujols gave up four earned runs on Luiz Gonzalez’s and Joey Bart’s homers, but it was the moment that will never be forgotten in MLB History, especially by Cardinals fans. San Francisco Giants 3B Evan Longoria decided to keep the ball he hit off Albert Pujols because of the rarity of that circumstance in his career. It was still a comfortable win for the Cardinals, and the fans were ecstatic with Pujols’ pitching performance.

Shining in pressure-packed situations

It is no surprise that the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the most talented teams in the MLB. They have a mix of young prospects and veterans who are utilized for the majority of the games. Albert Pujols is far gone from the time he would play every day, but that does not prevent him from contributing to the important parts of any matchup.

When Pujols was approaching 700 homers, there were several of his homers that tilted the outcome of the game because he would hit a long ball in a close matchup. Pujols is known to be given more chances when lefties are on the mound, and he would take advantage. As the Cardinals are heading to the postseason once again, it would be remarkable for Albert Pujols to have numerous clutch hits on the biggest stage and possibly even lead his team to the World Series crown once again.

699, 700 in LA

What better way to encapsulate his whole career, Albert Pujols reaches the elite and legendary 700 career HR plateau in Dodger stadium in front of his former team. Pujols hit both 699 and 700 in front of a packed crowd that celebrated this tremendous achievement that will lock him as one of the best ever.

The moment Albert Pujols joined the 700 Home Run Club! (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/RLUAg9pgNA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2022

There were murmurs and predictions on Pujols possibly not even reaching that mark this season, but he shut that down instantly. When he hit that homer, there was no doubt it was gone, and he went straight to his good friend and long-time Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to give him an emotional hug.

Those two individuals along with Adam Wainwright have been donning the St. Louis jersey for over 10 years, and this milestone of Pujols means so much to this terrific trio. The more important outcome was St. Louis ended up winning that matchup, and that game will forever be ingrained in the life of Cardinals and baseball fanatics.